Barclays Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

