Barclays Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $410.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caden Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

