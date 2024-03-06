Barclays Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 667,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

