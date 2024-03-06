Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

