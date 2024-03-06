Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

