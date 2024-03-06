Bank of America Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 149,391,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,249,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,474 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

