Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 31,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,505. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

