Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 435 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global comprises 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 454,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,714. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

