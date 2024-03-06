Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

