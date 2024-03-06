Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,605 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 951,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,538. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

