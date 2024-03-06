Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

EWW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,487. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

