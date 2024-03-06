Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

