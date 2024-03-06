Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $33.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $33,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 463,462 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

