Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $21.07 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 123,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

