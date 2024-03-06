Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 7,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,484. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.