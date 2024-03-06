Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 5,105 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 3,067,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

