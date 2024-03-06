B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

