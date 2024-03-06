B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RILY

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.