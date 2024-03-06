B. Riley Comments on SLR Investment Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLR Investment in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

