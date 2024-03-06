B. Riley Comments on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report released on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 5.77%.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 85,951 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

