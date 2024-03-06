B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.2 %

SMHI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SEACOR Marine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.