B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.
SEACOR Marine Trading Down 2.2 %
SMHI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.24.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
