Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

