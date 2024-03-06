Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

