Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.