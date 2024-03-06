AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

