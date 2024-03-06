AXQ Capital LP Invests $280,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,616,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TXG opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,742,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Profile



10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.



