AXQ Capital LP Invests $247,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.9 %

OPCH opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

