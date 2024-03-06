AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,700 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 168.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 467.1% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

