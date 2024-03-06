AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

TPX opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.