Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.30

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.
Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
