Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

