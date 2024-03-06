Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

