AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $332,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,103.67 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,732.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,630.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

