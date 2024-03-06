Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,498 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $101,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $250.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.