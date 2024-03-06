Auswide Bank Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Auswide Bank Stock Performance

About Auswide Bank

(Get Free Report)

Auswide Bank Ltd engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts deposits, including call deposits, term deposits, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts, as well as business access, pension, cash management, mortgage offset, and self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and provides loans comprising home, personal, car, and home renovation loans, as well as credit cards and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auswide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auswide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.