Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.64 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 1.642 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.60.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.