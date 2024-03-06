AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AudioCodes

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 159.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 825,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

