Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCOL stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

