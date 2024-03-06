Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATKR traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.37. The company had a trading volume of 158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,803. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $175.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $705,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,044 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $705,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,465 shares of company stock worth $35,791,221. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

