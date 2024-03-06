Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
ATXS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.