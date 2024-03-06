Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

ATXS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

