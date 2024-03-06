AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $68,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 889,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,524. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

