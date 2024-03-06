Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.90. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.55.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
