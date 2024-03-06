AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 14319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

