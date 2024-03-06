AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 14319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
