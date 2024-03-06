ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.08

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 376993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.