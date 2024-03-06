Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,115. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

