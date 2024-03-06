Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arhaus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARHS opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.39. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after buying an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.