Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 658,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

