AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,352 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Brink’s worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.