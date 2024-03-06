AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $969,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

