AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,974 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of DXC Technology worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,333,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.